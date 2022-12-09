Litigation Trend - California | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - California | Trademark

Trademark suits are gaining momentum in California federal courts. More than 100 cases were initiated in November, twice the typical monthly average and continuing a year-long trend. During that time, monthly case counts have risen by nearly 50 percent from the prior year. More than half the suits surfaced last month were brought by GS Holistic, which has accused more than 100 smoke shops of selling counterfeit bongs and accessories. Who's bringing the heat? The most active firms on the plaintiffs side include Leon Law, the Blakely Law Group, the Verso Law Group, Davis Wright Tremaine and Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 09, 2022, 2:45 PM