44 Class Actions: Lawsuits Are Flying Over a Data Breach. Bu...

Data breach class actions nationwide are amassing against Change Healthcare, reaching at least 44 filed since the beginning of March, according to a count on Law.com Radar. But the next question for litigators is this: Can the plaintiffs prevail? The number of affected victims is staggering, with a data breach that could affect up to one-third of Americans, according to the Connecticut Attorney General's Office. And as the pressure from pending class actions ramps up, 22 attorneys general joined in April to send a letter to UnitedHealth Group Inc., the parent company of Change Healthcare, exhorting the chief executive officer to go further to protect the health care system and patients.

Connecticut

July 10, 2024, 5:15 PM