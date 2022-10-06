Litigation Surge - Technology | New Jersey

Law.com Radar detected a volley of cases targeting major technology companies last month in New Jersey District Court. At least 10 cases were initiated in September, a volume that is more than double the typical monthly average for Radar's industry index. A bulk of the suits were filed against Samsung Electronics for a July 2022 data breach that impacted the personal information of millions of Samsung customers. Additionally, LG Electronics was sued on Sept. 29 for alleged defects in its electric ranges that cause front-mounted burner control knobs to unintentionally activate.

October 06, 2022, 12:54 PM