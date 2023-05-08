Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Honeywell International

Honeywell International was hit with a cluster of class actions last month, primarily over employment issues. At least three federal class actions were initiated against Honeywell in April, including two wage-and-hour lawsuits claiming that the company failed to compensate employees for mandatory COVID-19 screenings. Plus, Ace Hardware employees who are required to use 'Honeywell Voice' headsets while picking merchandise accuse Honeywell of collecting and storing employees' voice prints in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act; the suit was filed by Bursor & Fisher and Wolf Haldenstein.

May 08, 2023, 5:58 PM

