Litigation Surge - Banking & Financial Services | Patent | L...

Major banking and financial services companies were swarmed with patent litigation in Texas last month. At least seven patent lawsuits were filed against Fortune 500 banks in the Lone Star State, five of which were brought on behalf of InnoMemory LLC. The suits allege that memory circuits in ATMs infringe two patents owned by the plaintiff; defendants include Capital One, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Regions Bank and Truist Bank. InnoMemory is represented by IP firm Rabicoff Law.

April 16, 2024, 1:04 PM

