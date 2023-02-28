Litigation Surge - Transportation & Logistics | Delta Air Li...

Litigation Surge - Transportation & Logistics | Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines was hit with a cluster of lawsuits this past week, primarily over personal injury claims. At least five cases were initiated in federal court, including a negligence suit arising from a collision of two planes on an Atlanta runway and a wrongful death lawsuit accusing crewmembers of failing to administer Narcan to a passenger who died of an opioid overdose. Also, King & Spalding removed a consumer class action alleging that Delta misleads customers about the benefits of enrolling in its Medallion rewards program.

February 28, 2023, 1:33 PM