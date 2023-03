Litigation Surge - Trademark | Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch launched a cluster of trademark enforcement actions last week to protect its fragrance products. The company brought five federal lawsuits accusing brick-and-mortar stores in Florida and California of selling counterfeit colognes, perfumes and other products. Who's driving the surge? The California suits were filed by the Blakely Law Group, while Stephen M. Gaffigan PA is backing the Florida cases.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 27, 2023, 1:30 PM

nature of claim: /