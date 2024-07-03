Litigation Surge - Government | U.S. Federal Trade Commissio...

Litigation Surge - Government | U.S. Federal Trade Commission

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission launched a cluster of enforcement actions on Tuesday. At least three federal cases were filed by the agency, including an antitrust lawsuit challenging Tempur Sealy's proposed $4 billion acquisition of Mattress Firm. Plus, ARISE Virtual Solutions, a gig economy platform which allows individuals to work as remote customer service agents for large companies, was sued for deceptive trade practices; according to the complaint, ARISE promises earnings of up to $18 per hour without disclosing substantial upfront costs and platform usage fees.

July 03, 2024, 12:49 PM