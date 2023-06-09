Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Ethicon, Inc. | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Ethicon, Inc.

Torax Medical and parent company Ethicon were slapped with a cluster of product liability cases in Minnesota yesterday. At least three federal lawsuits were filed on behalf of patients who were surgically implanted with LINX, a medical device for treating gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD; the devices were recalled in 2018 after reports of components separating in the throat. Who's bringing the heat? The suits are backed by Meshbesher & Spence and Sawicki Law.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 09, 2023, 2:36 PM

nature of claim: /