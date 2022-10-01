Litigation Surge - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Law.com Radar detected a notable spike in enforcement activity by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, including new charges in two high profile cases and several insider trading actions. The agency initiated more than a dozen new cases on Sept. 30 in New York, California, Florida, New Jersey, Michigan and Utah. Of note, the SEC sued California attorney Ari J. Lauer, former outside general counsel to DC Solar, for alleged involvement in the Ponzi scheme that raised over $910 million from investors. Also on Friday, the SEC charged a former Infinity Q Capital Management executive for allegedly facilitating the inflation of mutual and hedge fund assets. The volume of new cases filed on Friday significantly exceeds the agency's typical daily case count.

Government

October 01, 2022, 2:39 PM