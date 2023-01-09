Litigation Surge - New York | Greenberg Traurig | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - New York | Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig launched a cluster of actions in New York federal court last week. The firm filed three new lawsuits, including one asserting breach-of-contract claims against Mead Johnson for allegedly refusing to package and sell Perrigo Pharma's infant formula. The suit alleges that by falling behind on its packing schedule, Mead Johnson has put hundreds of thousands of pounds of infant formula at risk of expiring, worsening the nation's ongoing formula shortage.

Wholesalers

January 09, 2023, 12:58 PM