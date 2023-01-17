Litigation Surge - Antitrust | Lincoln Property | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Antitrust | Lincoln Property

Real estate firm Lincoln Property was hit with a swarm of antitrust class actions last week over its use of AI software created by property management firm RealPage. At least four federal class actions were filed accusing Lincoln Property and other real estate firms of artificially inflating lease rates by using RealPage's AI software to set rental prices. The suits are part of a wave of cases targeting real estate firms across the country, with efforts underway to consolidate the cases for multidistrict litigation in either Washington, Texas or California.

Real Estate

January 17, 2023, 5:37 PM