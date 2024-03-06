Litigation Surge - Entertainment, Sports & Media | Bloomberg

Bloomberg filed a swarm of lawsuits against the U.S. government last week. The company launched three federal cases in New York and the District of Columbia, all of which seek documents under the Freedom of Information Act. One suit seeks records pertaining to an investigation into President Biden’s handling of classified documents, while another suit seeks records reflecting investigations into extremism, racism and white supremacy in the U.S. Army. The third suit seeks documents pertaining to H-1B violations from 2020 through 2023. Bloomberg is backed by the Chicago-based civil rights firm Loevy & Loevy.

March 06, 2024, 2:40 PM

