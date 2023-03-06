Litigation Surge - Automotive | Texas | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Automotive | Texas

Major automotive companies saw an abnormal spike in litigation last week in Texas, especially General Motors. At least 13 federal cases were initiated in the Lone Star state against Fortune 500 auto companies, including 10 lawsuits brought on behalf of GM vehicle owners for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. While lemon law cases are fairly routine, last week's volume sticks out at more than four times the typical weekly average. Who's driving the surge? All 10 lemon law cases against GM were filed by the Duck Law Firm and Kimmel & Silverman.

March 06, 2023, 1:46 PM