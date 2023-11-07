Litigation Surge - Delaware | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Delaware | Securities

Securities litigation skyrocketed in Delaware last month. At least 34 federal securities cases were filed, more than twice the typical monthly average; most of the suits challenge proposed mergers and acquisitions on the grounds that corporate directors allegedly failed to disclose pertinent info about the transactions. Much of the M&A activity took place in the health care, biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, such as Thoma Bravo's $1.8 billion purchase of NextGen Healthcare and Eli Lilly's $1.4 billion acquisition of Point Biopharma. Other major deals include J.M. Smucker's $5.6 billion purchase of Hostess Brands and ExxonMobil's $4.9 billion acquisition of Denbury. Out of the 34 lawsuits, more than two dozen were filed by Long Law.

Health Care

November 07, 2023, 3:00 PM

