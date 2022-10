Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Thursday removed a landlord-tenant lawsuit against Beacon Roofing Supply, a Fortune 500 supplier of residential and commercial roofing products, to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, brought by Henderson Franklin Starnes & Holt on behalf of 4075 Edison St. LLC, seeks to evict the defendant over alleged misuse of common and parking areas. The case is 2:22-cv-00688, 4075 Edison St. LLC v. Beacon Sales Acquisition Inc.

Wholesalers

October 20, 2022, 6:06 PM