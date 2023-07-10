Litigation Surge - New York | Personal Injury | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - New York | Personal Injury

Law.com Radar detected a surge of personal injury cases last month in New York. More than 175 federal lawsuits were surfaced by the platform, nearly twice the typical monthly average. What's causing the escalation? The surge was mainly driven by removals of sexual assault cases filed against various churches under the New York Child Victims Act. Removal deadlines had been tolled by an injunction entered in a bankruptcy case involving the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre, but the injunction expired on June 16, triggering the surge. Most of the churches are represented by Mulholland Minion Davey McNiff & Beyrer.

July 10, 2023, 4:53 PM

