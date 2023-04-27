4 Ways to Ensure IP Protections for AI-Generated Content | L...

News From Law.com

Users of generative artificial intelligence have seldom shied away from harnessing the technology to its fullest capabilities—fashioning everything from songs and paintings to poems and comic books. Of course, once these creative outputs are generated, their human architects have naturally sought to protect them, using various aspects of the intellectual property infrastructure. But they've all hit a snag. The law does not recognize AI to be a creator in the same way as a human being.

April 27, 2023, 12:57 PM

