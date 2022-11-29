4 Ways Musks Twitter Takeover Will Impact Legal Professional...

News From Law.com

Since Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk completed his purchase of social media giant Twitter, many have raised alarms about content moderation concerns and potential loss of advertisers. Legal professions who rely on the app for a community or client procurement are no strangers to these worries. In fact, with the various changes that the website has gone through in the month of Musk's takeover, e-discovery professionals and lawyers have taken measures to safeguard themselves and prepare for future risks.

November 29, 2022, 6:10 PM