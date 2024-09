News From Law.com

In a paper released last week from the University of Chicago Legal Forum, titled "Deepfakes in Court: How Judges Can proactively Manage Alleged AI-Generated Material in National Security Cases," a group of legal scholars, judges and technologists lays out tips, tricks and particular obstacles for the bench as deepfakes—and allegations of deepfakes—permeate courts.

AI & Automation

September 16, 2024, 6:21 PM