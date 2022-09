New Suit - Trademark

FordHarrison filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of 4 Wallebitda LLC t/a The Ainsworth and John Sullivan. The suit targets Ains Holding Company, LLC, Ainsph LLC and other defendants for the unauthorized use of 'The Ainsworth' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07465, 4 Wallebitda, LLC t/a The Ainsworth et al v. Shendell et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 01, 2022, 6:38 AM