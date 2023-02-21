New Suit - Contract

Roofing company 4 Star General Contracting sued Associated Fiberglass Enterprises and its general manager Ed Rau Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, contends that the defendants refused to allow 4 Star to perform its contracted work and refused to pay 4 Star 30% of its contract price. The defendants are represented by Dirik Law. The case is 4:23-cv-00178, 4 Star General Contracting, Inc. v. Shumard Corporation d/b/a Associated Fiberglass Enterprises et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 21, 2023, 4:18 PM