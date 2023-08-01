4 South Florida Lawyers Disciplined by State Supreme Court |...

News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court disciplined 10 attorneys in the Sunshine State, with punishment ranging from a 30-day suspension to permanent disbarment, when a lawyer pled guilty to manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine. And of those 10 attorneys that were disciplined between June 28 and July 28, four were based in South Florida, according to information released by the Florida Bar, which administers the statewide disciplinary system of its more than 110,000 members.

Government

August 01, 2023, 11:47 AM

nature of claim: /