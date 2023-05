News From Law.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his picks for judgeships in Broward and Palm Beach counties. The Seventeenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission sent its list of 10 candidates to DeSantis in March to fill the vacancies created by the death of Broward Circuit Judge Linda Alley and the retirement of Judge Charles M. Greene. Now the governor has made his decision for those positions and two more bench seats.

