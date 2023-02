News From Law.com

Four more life sciences attorneys from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders have joined Goodwin Procter in Pennsylvania and New York, bringing the total number of Troutman exits to Goodwin to 18 so far this year. The additions of partners Allison Nicklin and Alicia Palladino in Pennsylvania and Justin Platt and Laura Umbrecht in New York follow 14 colleagues who made the jump between firms earlier in January.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 01, 2023, 1:13 PM