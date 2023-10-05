4 Longtime Netflix Legal Execs Out in Restructuring | Law.co...

News From Law.com

Four attorneys who are senior members of Netflix's legal and business affairs team are exiting as part of a restructuring—including 16-year company veteran Bryony Gagan, who oversaw global content production, acquisition and distribution. Gagan has the title vice president of legal affairs, as do nine-year company veteran Amy Paquette and 13-year veteran Tim Mizrah, who also are leaving. The fourth departure is nine-year veteran Stephen Zager, vice president and associate general counsel.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 05, 2023, 2:35 PM

nature of claim: /