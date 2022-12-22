4 Legal Nonprofits Raise $107K on Georgia Gives Day | Law.co...

News From Law.com

Four of the state's legal nonprofits raised a total of $106,601 on Georgia Gives Day, the annual day of donations that's part of the national Giving Tuesday initiative to help raise money for charities across the nation.After the donated funds from the Nov. 29 event were totaled on Wednesday, the final results for Georgia Gives Day showed the state broke another record for giving. More than $29.3 million was raised from over 190,000 donations, an 8% jump over last year.

Georgia

December 22, 2022, 6:12 PM