4 Florida Nominees for US District Judge Face Senate Judicia...

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Wednesday for six judicial nominees, four of whom could become the next U.S. district judge in the Southern and Middle Districts of Florida. Carl Tobias, an expert on judicial appointments at the University of Richmond School of Law in Virginia, said that pending a government shutdown over the federal budget, it appears that the nominees, U.S. Magistrate Judges Jacqueline Becerra, Melissa Damian, Julie Simone Sneed, and attorney David Seymour Leibowitz, will be confirmed.

November 29, 2023, 1:21 PM

