South African law firm LNP Attorneys has spearheaded the creation of a female driven, 100% black-owned legal network. The creation of VulaLaw is the result of an alliance of four firms, which have 57 lawyers between them. The criteria for being part of the joint venture was that the firms must be 100% black-owned and female-driven and majority female managed.

Middle East / Africa

January 23, 2023, 6:12 AM