The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed just 95 lawsuits in the fiscal year that ended in September, down from 114 a year year. But 2023 just might be the year that the agency ratchets up its activity in a big way, according to Seyfarth Shaw's newly released "EEOC-Initiated Litigation: 2023 Edition."

February 01, 2023, 10:27 AM