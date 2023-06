News From Law.com

Four days of hearings begin Tuesday over whether to dismiss the second Chapter 11 talc case of Johnson & Johnson subsidiary LTL Management. At least eight dismissal motions are pending from the U.S. trustee, various states and several groups of talc claimants. Unlike a similar hearing in the previous talc bankruptcy, some plaintiffs lawyers, including Mikal Watts and James Onder, are objecting to dismissal.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 26, 2023, 4:51 PM

nature of claim: /