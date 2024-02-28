4 Days, 300 Exhibits and a $287M Verdict Against Samsung in ...

News From Law.com

A $287 million jury verdict secured by Susman Godfrey in a breach of settlement agreement related to patent infringement lawsuits is being challenged in federal court. The plaintiff, Netherlands-based Koninklijke KPN N.V., filed notice Wednesday with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas-Marshall Division that defendant Samsung Electronics America Inc. "improperly removed this action to federal court one business day after that adverse jury verdict was rendered."

