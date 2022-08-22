4 Connecticut Lawyers Disciplined in Ethics Cases | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

Four Connecticut attorneys face presentments and court discipline as of July. Robert O. Wynne faces two recommended presentments to the superior court. According to the reviewing committee's decision in Austin Apanovitch v. Robert O. Wynne, Wynne was responsible for paying the Metropolitan District from settlement proceeds after representing the seller in a real estate transaction. On no less than three times he said he would pay the outstanding balance, but he failed to do so, the reviewing committee's decision said.

August 22, 2022, 4:45 PM