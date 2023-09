News From Law.com International

A line-up of international firms including Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, Sullivan & Cromwell and Ropes & Gray have advised on the sale of a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency to Artémis, the holding company run by the Pinault family of France.

September 11, 2023, 6:54 AM

