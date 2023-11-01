4 Attorneys Suspended, 2 Resign, 5 Reprimanded in November B...

News From Law.com

A Houston attorney who had previously been sanctioned because of a pattern of failing to properly distribute settlements gave up his license to practice. The attorney, Max Franklin Stovall, was one of eleven attorneys for which sanctions were given or resignations were submitted in lieu of discipline, according to the Nov. 1 monthly disciplinary report of the State Bar of Texas. The Texas Supreme Court on Sept. 23 accepted Stovall's resignation in lieu of disciplinary actions.

Legal Services

November 01, 2023, 2:12 PM

