In the May disciplinary report of the State Bar of Texas, four attorneys lost their law license through disbarment or resignation in lieu of investigation and seventeen received suspensions or public reprimands. Among those disciplined is an attorney convicted of bank fraud in a Washington, D.C. court, who is serving a 30-month sentence in the Federal Bureau of Prisons and must pay $2.1 million restitution.

May 02, 2023, 12:55 PM

