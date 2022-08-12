Who Got The Work

Robin L. McGrath of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has entered an appearance for Dental Imaging Technologies Corp. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed May 9 in Georgia Northern District Court by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and Ciccarelli Law Firm on behalf of 3Shape A/S, asserts three patents related to handheld optical scanning devices used for the imaging and color detection of teeth. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II, is 1:22-cv-01829, 3Shape A/S v. Carestream Dental, LLC.

Georgia

August 12, 2022, 7:38 AM