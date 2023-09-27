3rd Times a Charm? Prosecutor Lands on Coweta Judicial Short...

News From Law.com

Two prosecutors are in the running to become the next Superior Court judge to join the Coweta Judicial Circuit that services Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup counties. The Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia has released its short list of candidates from which Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to fill a new judgeship created by legislation passed during the 2023 session of the Georgia General Assembly. The short-listed candidates include Coweta Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney C. Jephson Bendinger and Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Sarah Stimac Japour.

Georgia

September 27, 2023, 10:39 AM

