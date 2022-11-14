Counsel at Carlton Fields on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allied World Insurance and Vantapro Speciality Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Atilus & Associates on behalf of 3rd Step Recovery Group, doing business as Continental Wellness Center. The suit seeks a declaration that the defendants owe a duty to defend and indemnify Continental Wellness in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. The case is 0:22-cv-62107, 3rd Step Recovery Group, Inc. D/B/A/ Continental Wellness Center v. Allied World Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
November 14, 2022, 2:58 PM