Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Carlton Fields on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allied World Insurance and Vantapro Speciality Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Atilus & Associates on behalf of 3rd Step Recovery Group, doing business as Continental Wellness Center. The suit seeks a declaration that the defendants owe a duty to defend and indemnify Continental Wellness in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. The case is 0:22-cv-62107, 3rd Step Recovery Group, Inc. D/B/A/ Continental Wellness Center v. Allied World Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

November 14, 2022, 2:58 PM