3rd DCA Reinstates $10M Verdict in Dispute Between South Flo...

An appellate court in the Sunshine State reinstated a $10 million verdict after finding that a trial judge in Miami improperly overruled a jury in a long-running litigation dispute between South Florida powerhouse developers. In the concurring opinion, Third District Court of Appeal Judge Monica Gordo ruled that while Delaware law governs the decision on substantive issues in the case—involving the plaintiff Masoud Shojaee's Shoma Coral Gables LLC who obtained the verdict award and the defendant Ugo Colombo's Gables Investment Holdings LLC—Florida law governs procedural matters.

July 26, 2023, 2:02 PM

