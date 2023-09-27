3rd Circuit Wont Revive Pharmacy Clients $12M Contract Suit ...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a decision that put to an end a pharmacy client's $12 million breach of contract suit against Am Law 100 firm Polsinelli. The appeals court concluded that Philidor Rx, a Pennsylvania-based online pharmacy, failed to allege that the law firm violated the terms of its contract to represent the company's CEO in a criminal proceeding when it sent work to co-counsel at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr.

