3rd Circuit: TikTok Cannot Evade Claims That Its Algorithm C...

TikTok's video-suggestion algorithm is not subject to the same immunities that shield social media platforms from liability over the third-party content they host, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled Tuesday. The three-judge panel held in its precedential opinion that TikTok's recommendations made on its "For You Page" constitute first-party speech and are therefore not covered by immunities in Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act.

August 28, 2024, 2:30 PM