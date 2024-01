News From Law.com

In a matter of first impression, the Third Circuit addressed whether 18- to-20-year-olds are included among "the people" protected by the Second Amendment. In a Jan. 18 opinion, the court sided with a group of 18- to 20-year-olds who sued the commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police to stop the enforcement of statutes that ban members of their age group from carrying firearms outside their homes during a state of emergency.

Pennsylvania

January 19, 2024, 12:48 PM

