The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has sided with University of Pittsburgh and Temple University students in a consolidated class action against the schools, finding the students' claims for breach of contract and unjust enrichment in the alterative claims stemming from the schools' responses to the COVID-19 pandemic were sufficiently pleaded.

August 15, 2023, 1:07 PM

