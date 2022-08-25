Who Got The Work

Stephen J. Brake and Mariel T. Smith of Nutter McClennen & Fish have entered appearances for Carolyn Marie Wrenn Shannon and Paul J. Wrenn in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The case, which stems from a family's sale of its company Eagle Elevator to 3Phase Elevator Corp., was filed Aug. 11 in Massachusetts District Court by Seyfarth Shaw. The complaint accuses certain family members of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to set up a competing company called Legacy Elevator. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, is 1:22-cv-11297, 3Phase Elevator Corp. et al v. Wrenn et al.

August 25, 2022, 7:30 AM