New Suit - Trade Secrets

Seyfarth Shaw filed a trade secret lawsuit on Thursday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of 3Phase Elevator Corp. The lawsuit stems from a family's sale of its company Eagle Elevator to 3Phase. The complaint accuses certain family members of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to set up a competing company called Legacy Elevator. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11297, 3Phase Elevator Corp. et al. v. Wrenn et al.

Massachusetts

August 11, 2022, 5:57 PM