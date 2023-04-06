New Suit

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court accusing the City of Seattle of abandoning its east precinct amid June 2020 protests against the police department. The complaint, brought on behalf of operators of the Korean restaurant Oma Bap, accuses the city of enabling protestors to create C.H.O.P., or a 'Capitol Hill autonomous zone,' which allowed drug use, vandalism, violence and other crimes to occur publicly without providing residents and property owners with protection. The case is 2:23-cv-00540, 3Pak LLC, d/b/a Oma Bap v. City of Seattle.

Government

April 06, 2023, 7:43 PM

Plaintiffs

3Pak LLC, d/b/a Oma Bap

Plaintiffs

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

defendants

City of Seattle

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation