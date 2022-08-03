3Ms $12.5B Settlement Tops Drinking Water Payouts, but More ...

News From Law.com

3M's $12.5 billion settlement over contaminated drinking water supplies is among the largest to date by a single manufacturer, but many more lawsuits remain unresolved. The class action settlement, to be approved by a federal judge, resolves cases brought by 300 water providers, but plaintiffs attorney Paul Napoli insisted participation could grow to thousands over a 13-year period. Meanwhile, many other lawsuits for personal injuries and property damages, and cases by state attorneys general, are pending against 3M.

June 23, 2023, 2:23 PM

