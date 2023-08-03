3M to Pay $6B To Resolve Thousands of Combat Earplug Lawsuit...

Breaking News From Law.com

3M announced on Tuesday it would pay more than $6 billion to resolve lawsuits brought over its dual-ended combat earplugs. The settlement would resolve 240,000 lawsuits in the earplug multidistrict litigation in Florida's Southern District, and thousands more in Minnesota state courts. The settlement comes months after a bankruptcy judge dismissed the Chapter 11 case of 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies and after 3M announced a $12.5 billion settlement over drinking water contamination.

Health Care

August 29, 2023, 2:18 PM

