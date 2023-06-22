3M to Pay $12.5B to Settle Lawsuits Over Forever Chemicals i...

News From Law.com

3M announced on Thursday a $12.5 billion settlement that would resolve thousands of lawsuits brought by water providers across the country over perfluoralkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, found in aqueous film-forming foam that firefighters use to combat large fires. The settlement, in the multidistirct litigation in South Carolina, comes after 3M sought to continue a June 5 bellwether trial after progress in the mediation. It also follows a $1.185 billion settlement that DuPont reached days before that trial.

June 22, 2023, 9:57 PM

